© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fewer than Sixty of the 1,020 Thornhill Ventilators Bought by Liberal Gov't Were Ever 'Deployed'
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • February 20, 2022
Rebel News.
In March 2020, the Trudeau government quickly allocated $2 billion to buy protective personal equipment. However, like with all government spending, that amount quickly ballooned to $8 billion. One of the businesses awarded that public health manna from heaven was Thornhill Medical which was the recipient of an agreement to spend $200,451,621 for the purchase of 1,020 ventilators.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid: https://rebelne.ws/34V6ICR
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva3l3-fewer-than-sixty-of-the-1020-thornhill-ventilators-bought-by-liberal-govt-w.html
In March 2020, the Trudeau government quickly allocated $2 billion to buy protective personal equipment. However, like with all government spending, that amount quickly ballooned to $8 billion. One of the businesses awarded that public health manna from heaven was Thornhill Medical which was the recipient of an agreement to spend $200,451,621 for the purchase of 1,020 ventilators.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid: https://rebelne.ws/34V6ICR
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva3l3-fewer-than-sixty-of-the-1020-thornhill-ventilators-bought-by-liberal-govt-w.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.