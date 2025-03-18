Gold & Dollar Devaluation 03/18/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to a Dana Coverstone Dream, the coins and paper currency are going away but the thing that starts it is when pennies start going away. President Trump did away with pennies about two weeks ago. In other news, paper gold from London can no longer be used as collateral for CME trading and DOGE uncovers over 4M government credit cards responsible for 90M transactions.
00:00No Coins
03:11De-Listing of London Gold
08:15Rumors
11:32American Flag Digital Dollar
15:44DOGE Uncovers Transactions
21:46People Like Firecrackers
