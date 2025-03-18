BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gold & Dollar Devaluation 03/18/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
0
173 views • 1 month ago

According to a Dana Coverstone Dream, the coins and paper currency are going away but the thing that starts it is when pennies start going away. President Trump did away with pennies about two weeks ago. In other news, paper gold from London can no longer be used as collateral for CME trading and DOGE uncovers over 4M government credit cards responsible for 90M transactions.


Keywords
golddollarprophecy clubdigital dollardogestan johnsondevaluationprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00No Coins

03:11De-Listing of London Gold

08:15Rumors

11:32American Flag Digital Dollar

15:44DOGE Uncovers Transactions

21:46People Like Firecrackers

26:22Our Sponsors

