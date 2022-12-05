YOEL ROTH ON ELON MUSK 😅 AND WHY HE 'LEFT' TWITTER

Former Twitter trust and safety boss Yoel Roth talked with Kara Swisher during a Knight Foundation event about his decision to leave Twitter: "Blue verification got through over written advice prepared by my team and others at Twitter ... it happened because [Elon] willed it to happen ... it was a bad decision."





https://knightfoundation.org/events/knight-media-forum/informed-conversations-on-democracy-in-the-digital-age/





Yoel Roth, Formerly of Twitter, Kara Swisher, On with Kara Swisher

Introduction: John Sands, Knight Foundation





Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former Head of Trust and Safety, gives his first in-depth interview since resigning from the company. He speaks to tech journalist Kara Swisher about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, why he chose to leave the company and how platforms moderate online speech. This conversation will be taped live for the New York Magazine podcast “On with Kara Swisher.”





https://archive.ph/ysJet





