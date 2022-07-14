Wedding 1978

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Just a week ago, we were given this brief 'edited' video of our wedding and it seemed worth 'storing' it here so we can draw on it for various social platforms. Back in January 1978, we married in Brisbane. Much water has passed under the bridge. We have never seen this video, or any of our wedding, so it came as a nice surprise.