© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FINAL, IRREFUTABLE PROOF THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC NEVER EXISTED
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • April 22, 2021
In an astonishing 12 minute video Dr Vernon Coleman uses the UK Government's own statistics to prove conclusively that there was never a pandemic and that covid 19 is no more dangerous than the annual flu.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.