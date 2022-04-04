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PostScript Questions - Preview - March 2022
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30 views • April 04, 2022
Enjoy this preview version of "Questions."
The full video is available to Premium Members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-march-2022/
Here are some of the topics covered the full episode: The plausibility of a major history revision, information control, and Tartaria; The earth being held in 3D matrices operating from a computer inside the moon; Flat earth, NASA lies, and Antartica strangeness; Davos alumni Gates, Trudea, Putin, Merkel, etc., receiving training to advance the great reset; Have you changed your mind on climate change?
Submit your questions here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/ask-john-petersen/
The full video is available to Premium Members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-march-2022/
Here are some of the topics covered the full episode: The plausibility of a major history revision, information control, and Tartaria; The earth being held in 3D matrices operating from a computer inside the moon; Flat earth, NASA lies, and Antartica strangeness; Davos alumni Gates, Trudea, Putin, Merkel, etc., receiving training to advance the great reset; Have you changed your mind on climate change?
Submit your questions here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/ask-john-petersen/
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