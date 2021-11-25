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FULL SHOW: Democrats Will Fail At Destroying Thanksgiving As They Will Fail At Destroying America
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120 views • November 25, 2021
Owen Shroyer is absolutely outraged today at the biggest lie Joe Biden has ever told and that the mainstream media and Republican Party will let him get away with that. But worse than that, Biden is sealing the fate of the American devastation. Alex Jones and Jimmy Levy join to discuss the music industry and the battle between good and evil. Headlines are broken down showing the bias in news coverage from the Rittenhouse case to the Arbery case and the Waukesha massacre. Owen makes a prediction on what all the organized retail crime will eventually lead to just before the midterm elections.
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