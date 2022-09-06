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Forced Organ Harvesting in China: Mitchell Gerber
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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21 views • September 06, 2022

Mitchell Gerber is an investigative journalist, who has dedicated 22 years to exposing The Forced Organ Harvesting  movement in China where hundreds of thousands of these innocent Chinese have been rounded up, sent to over 2000 state-mandated hospitals; their organs cut out of their bodies while Alive; the organs then sold for massive amounts of profit, and the bodies then burned in crematories to conceal the evidence.  No Nancy Pelosi, China is not one of the freest societies in the world.

Mitchell’s intention is to get the word out about The Forced Organ Harvesting in China, as well as, gain support across as many media outlets and channels as possible about this new form of evil.

Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!

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Show Notes:

Our website: www.stoporganharvesting.org 

Our interview on Steve Bannon's War Room with Peter Navarro and my good friend Dr. Enver Tohti who committed Forced organ harvesting in China and lived to tell about it: https://rumble.com/vkm0ma-ccp-enforced-live-organ-harvest-w-dr.-peter-navarro-mitchell-nicholas-gerbe.html 

My interview on Diamond and Silk on Frank Speech: https://frankspeech.com/video/diamond-silk-chit-chat-live-joined-mitchell-nicholas-gerber 

My Interview on The Stew Peters Show and The National file article: https://nationalfile.com/investigative-journalist-exposes-reported-us-government-ties-to-ccp-organ-harvesting-death-camps/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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