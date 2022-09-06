Forced Organ Harvesting in China: Mitchell Gerber

Mitchell Gerber is an investigative journalist, who has dedicated 22 years to exposing The Forced Organ Harvesting movement in China where hundreds of thousands of these innocent Chinese have been rounded up, sent to over 2000 state-mandated hospitals; their organs cut out of their bodies while Alive; the organs then sold for massive amounts of profit, and the bodies then burned in crematories to conceal the evidence. No Nancy Pelosi, China is not one of the freest societies in the world.

Mitchell’s intention is to get the word out about The Forced Organ Harvesting in China, as well as, gain support across as many media outlets and channels as possible about this new form of evil.

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Show Notes:

Our website: www.stoporganharvesting.org

Our interview on Steve Bannon's War Room with Peter Navarro and my good friend Dr. Enver Tohti who committed Forced organ harvesting in China and lived to tell about it: https://rumble.com/vkm0ma-ccp-enforced-live-organ-harvest-w-dr.-peter-navarro-mitchell-nicholas-gerbe.html

My interview on Diamond and Silk on Frank Speech: https://frankspeech.com/video/diamond-silk-chit-chat-live-joined-mitchell-nicholas-gerber

My Interview on The Stew Peters Show and The National file article: https://nationalfile.com/investigative-journalist-exposes-reported-us-government-ties-to-ccp-organ-harvesting-death-camps/