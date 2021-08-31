TARTARIAN EMPIRE - MISSING LINK TO THE GLOBALIST TREACHERY W/ SUSAN BRADFORD

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Susan Bradford joins the program to share her in-depth research behind the mysterious Tartarian Empire. We learn how the world's largest empire was erased from history and how it ties into the Globalists, China, and the Satanic cult. You can learn more about her and her books, including "Tartar Treachery: The Inside Story on How International Bankers, Communist China, and The Vatican Collaborated to Advance a Centuries Old Plan for a New World Order" at https://SusanBradford.org
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Breakthrough" by Luke Neumann, "Action Investigation" by Media Music Group, and "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.