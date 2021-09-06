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Antifa Attack - Olympia Wa. Medical freedom Rally Shooting
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240 views • September 06, 2021
Samoan right-wing activist Tusitala Toese was shot in Olympia, Wash. Antifa organized a direct action against a medical freedom protest at the state Capitol. Video by @ JLeeQuinn:
https://t.me/Andy_Ngo/2963
https://t.me/Andy_Ngo/2963
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