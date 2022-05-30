BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VN WE’RE BACK!! Davos, Soros Outs Biden, Energy Bills Heading to the Moon 5.30
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
25 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • May 30, 2022
FUNDRAISER for May 2022: We need to raise $3500 in May to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
https://donorbox.org/may-stillness-in-the-storm-fundraiser

PROMOTION (Trial of EPOCH TIMES FOR ONLY $1)
+ Get true news from one of the best places.
+ Support Vigilant News and enjoy award winning news at the same time.
+ Use PROMO CODE VIGILANT | Sign up here: https://IReadEpoch.com

Featured Content:

Ryan

World Economic Forum Unveils “Green” Social-Credit System
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/world-economic-forum-unveils-green-social-credit-system/

Bill Gates: Next Pandemic Likely to be Caused by Climate Change
https://summit.news/2022/05/30/bill-gates-next-pandemic-likely-to-be-caused-by-climate-change/

"Only Criminals Are Gonna Have Guns": Joe Rogan Warns Against Confiscation
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/only-criminals-are-gonna-have-guns-joe-rogan-warns-against-gun-confiscation

Justin

Biden’s Chief Climate Officer Is A Klaus Schwab Fellow.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/27/biden-climate-officer-is-wef-alum/

George Soros Says He Worked with Biden “Who Was Very Deeply Involved in Ukraine”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/george-soros-says-worked-biden-deeply-involved-ukraine/

Energy Bills Expected to Reach New Highs This Summer
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/energy-bills-expected-to-new-highs-this-summer/

Rapid

Republicans launch counteroffensive against latest woke corporate push: ESG investing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/republicans-launch-counter-offensive-against-latest-woke-corporate-push-esg?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Study at ‘The Lancet’ Debunks Widely Cited CDC Study Justifying School Mask Mandates
https://beckernews.com/new-study-at-the-lancet-debunks-widely-cited-cdc-study-justifying-school-mask-mandates-45145/

World Economic Forum Panelist Demands ‘Recalibration’ Of Free Speech.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/23/today-world-economic-forum-panelist-demands-recalibration-of-free-speech/

Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews

Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.

Our Latest Interviews:

INTERVIEW: Patel Patriot | Are Patriots in Control? Exploring Devolution
https://rumble.com/v149b1t-interview-patel-patriot-are-patriots-in-control-exploring-devolution.html

Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official

OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter

OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews

SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/

BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!

Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.

Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/

Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm

Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
Keywords
sorosdavosclimate-changewef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy