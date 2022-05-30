© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VN WE’RE BACK!! Davos, Soros Outs Biden, Energy Bills Heading to the Moon 5.30
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • May 30, 2022
FUNDRAISER for May 2022: We need to raise $3500 in May to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
• https://donorbox.org/may-stillness-in-the-storm-fundraiser
PROMOTION (Trial of EPOCH TIMES FOR ONLY $1)
+ Get true news from one of the best places.
+ Support Vigilant News and enjoy award winning news at the same time.
+ Use PROMO CODE VIGILANT | Sign up here: https://IReadEpoch.com
Featured Content:
Ryan
World Economic Forum Unveils “Green” Social-Credit System
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/world-economic-forum-unveils-green-social-credit-system/
Bill Gates: Next Pandemic Likely to be Caused by Climate Change
https://summit.news/2022/05/30/bill-gates-next-pandemic-likely-to-be-caused-by-climate-change/
"Only Criminals Are Gonna Have Guns": Joe Rogan Warns Against Confiscation
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/only-criminals-are-gonna-have-guns-joe-rogan-warns-against-gun-confiscation
Justin
Biden’s Chief Climate Officer Is A Klaus Schwab Fellow.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/27/biden-climate-officer-is-wef-alum/
George Soros Says He Worked with Biden “Who Was Very Deeply Involved in Ukraine”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/george-soros-says-worked-biden-deeply-involved-ukraine/
Energy Bills Expected to Reach New Highs This Summer
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/energy-bills-expected-to-new-highs-this-summer/
Rapid
Republicans launch counteroffensive against latest woke corporate push: ESG investing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/republicans-launch-counter-offensive-against-latest-woke-corporate-push-esg?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
New Study at ‘The Lancet’ Debunks Widely Cited CDC Study Justifying School Mask Mandates
https://beckernews.com/new-study-at-the-lancet-debunks-widely-cited-cdc-study-justifying-school-mask-mandates-45145/
World Economic Forum Panelist Demands ‘Recalibration’ Of Free Speech.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/23/today-world-economic-forum-panelist-demands-recalibration-of-free-speech/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Patel Patriot | Are Patriots in Control? Exploring Devolution
https://rumble.com/v149b1t-interview-patel-patriot-are-patriots-in-control-exploring-devolution.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
• https://donorbox.org/may-stillness-in-the-storm-fundraiser
PROMOTION (Trial of EPOCH TIMES FOR ONLY $1)
+ Get true news from one of the best places.
+ Support Vigilant News and enjoy award winning news at the same time.
+ Use PROMO CODE VIGILANT | Sign up here: https://IReadEpoch.com
Featured Content:
Ryan
World Economic Forum Unveils “Green” Social-Credit System
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/world-economic-forum-unveils-green-social-credit-system/
Bill Gates: Next Pandemic Likely to be Caused by Climate Change
https://summit.news/2022/05/30/bill-gates-next-pandemic-likely-to-be-caused-by-climate-change/
"Only Criminals Are Gonna Have Guns": Joe Rogan Warns Against Confiscation
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/only-criminals-are-gonna-have-guns-joe-rogan-warns-against-gun-confiscation
Justin
Biden’s Chief Climate Officer Is A Klaus Schwab Fellow.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/27/biden-climate-officer-is-wef-alum/
George Soros Says He Worked with Biden “Who Was Very Deeply Involved in Ukraine”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/george-soros-says-worked-biden-deeply-involved-ukraine/
Energy Bills Expected to Reach New Highs This Summer
https://vigilant.news/2022/05/energy-bills-expected-to-new-highs-this-summer/
Rapid
Republicans launch counteroffensive against latest woke corporate push: ESG investing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/republicans-launch-counter-offensive-against-latest-woke-corporate-push-esg?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
New Study at ‘The Lancet’ Debunks Widely Cited CDC Study Justifying School Mask Mandates
https://beckernews.com/new-study-at-the-lancet-debunks-widely-cited-cdc-study-justifying-school-mask-mandates-45145/
World Economic Forum Panelist Demands ‘Recalibration’ Of Free Speech.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/23/today-world-economic-forum-panelist-demands-recalibration-of-free-speech/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Patel Patriot | Are Patriots in Control? Exploring Devolution
https://rumble.com/v149b1t-interview-patel-patriot-are-patriots-in-control-exploring-devolution.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.