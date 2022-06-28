Elaborate Deceptiion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Much of the news and events are scripted, sometimes staged for purposes of distraction, fraud and manipulation. We are living in the midst of a massive display of elaborate deception, a false environment, a “psy op”, a giant psychological operation moving us toward a global social-political-economic system that is very different from the life we have known.