© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CLIMATE CHANGE OR WEATHER MODIFICATION? [2021-02-27] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • February 28, 2021
CLIMATE CHANGE OR WEATHER MODIFICATION? [2021-02-27] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
When people hear “weather modification” they often picture something out of a science fiction movie. Maybe a huge machine blasting a laser into the sky or a drill penetrating the earth's core erupting volcanoes around the world. The reality of weather modification is that it has been taking place in some form since at least the 1940’s and is fairly easy to accomplish, no futuristic machinery required.
Over the last year we have been seeing an increase in severe storms and power outages around the world. Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum and mastermind of the Great Reset has warned that climate change will be more disastrous than Covid 19, so we can expect more climate crises in the future. Now that the pandemic and the measures used to control it have been normalized around the world, the elites will start the phase of their next plan. This next step will be a push to dismantle capitalism through the guise of “climate solutions” and will lead to a communist like structure where individual rights are replaced with collectivism. We must stay vigilant if we are to stop this from happening.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
When people hear “weather modification” they often picture something out of a science fiction movie. Maybe a huge machine blasting a laser into the sky or a drill penetrating the earth's core erupting volcanoes around the world. The reality of weather modification is that it has been taking place in some form since at least the 1940’s and is fairly easy to accomplish, no futuristic machinery required.
Over the last year we have been seeing an increase in severe storms and power outages around the world. Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum and mastermind of the Great Reset has warned that climate change will be more disastrous than Covid 19, so we can expect more climate crises in the future. Now that the pandemic and the measures used to control it have been normalized around the world, the elites will start the phase of their next plan. This next step will be a push to dismantle capitalism through the guise of “climate solutions” and will lead to a communist like structure where individual rights are replaced with collectivism. We must stay vigilant if we are to stop this from happening.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.