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A recent meeting held between a British Mi6 agent and an executive manager of FBK Foundation was captured under surveillance by the Russian counter-intelligence.
The meeting was secretly captured taking place at a table next to these two people meeting at a restaurant at Moscow.
The special report of meeting of these two figures was reported by RTs Murad Gazdiev where their conversations were quite clearly audible.
The Mi6 agent was the former political affair official at the UK Embassy, Mr. James William Thomas Ford.
Mr. Alexei Navalny’s right hand man who is Mr. Vladimir Ashorkov had met the Mi6 agent Mr Ford at a restaurant in Moscow .
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TaG7jOlRmI
RT America