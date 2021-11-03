EP 2677-8AM CREEPY ZUCKERBERG LAUNCHES "THE MATRIX" WHERE EVERYONE PRODUCES NOTHING   

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Facebook will be rebranded as Meta, creating an immersive virtual experience—one which will almost certainly usher in a digital revolution that could transform all manner of human endeavor. People will interact with each other in digital spaces in a combination of augmented, virtual and mixed reality—the next evolution for the internet. Zuckerberg calls it “an embodied Internet.”
Notably, Facebook and its portfolio of companies, with 78 companies acquired over 15 years, will trade under the NASDAQ stock ticker symbol MVRS, not Facebook, starting on Dec. 1.
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