Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, Neil Shen, and Alvin Jiang deposited their money in the Silicon Valley Bank and nearly 20% of Silvergate Bank’s deposits belong to the CCP

3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, Neil Shen, and Alvin Jiang deposited their money in the Silicon Valley Bank, whereas Silvergate Bank is No. 1 in the digital currency sector, and nearly 20% of its deposits belong to the CCP. So, what does the collapse of these two banks mean?

3/12/2023 文贵直播：硅谷银行里有王岐山、沈南鹏和江志成的钱；银门银行不仅是数字货币领域的老大，而且有近20%的钱是中共的；这两家银行的崩溃意味着什么？

