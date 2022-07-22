John MacArthur - The Pope and Catholicism

40,563 views - Jun 26, 2022 - God-Breathed - John MacArthur talks about the Pope and the Papacy. He wants to help us understand about the Pope himself and the Catholic religion. He asks, what is at stake. He states that what he is about to say will offend devout Catholics. It will surely offend those who believe that Catholics are brothers and sisters in Christ. Some will read it unkind or unloving, but nothing is more loving than the truth. To let somebody in a false system isn't loving at all. To rescue people out of a damning false religion is the only loving thing we can do. There is a lot at stake here. Mirror