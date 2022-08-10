Facebook Chatbot Says 2020 Election Rigged, Epstein-linked Judge Signs off on Mar-a-Lago Raid 8.10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 2022: We need to raise $3500 in June to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
• https://donorbox.org/fundrasier-vigilant-news-stillness-in-the-storm
PROMOTION:
Devolved Hat https://stillnessinthestore.com/product/devolved-hat/
+ A hat that signifies recognition of the Devolution material, where Trump and the patriots triggered a continuity of government plan—the PATRIOTS ARE IN CONTROL.
PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition
https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7
Pine Needle Extract
+ Amazing Organic Superfood
+ Supports Brain Health
+ Supports Lung Health
+ Supports Heart Health
+ Supports Hormone Health
Featured Content:
Ryan
In the Wake: Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake, Others Respond to Raid on Mar-a-Lago – Epstein Confidant Signed Warrant
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/in-the-wake-ron-desantis-kari-lake-others-respond-to-raid-on-mar-a-lago-epstein-confidant-signed-warrant/
CPAC Straw Poll Determines Donald Trump Strongest Choice for President Among Conservatives
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/cpac-straw-poll-determines-donald-trump-strongest-choice-for-president-among-conservatives/
AI Chat Bots Say Facebook Sells Data, 2020 Election was Rigged
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/ai-chat-bots-say-facebook-sells-data-2020-election-was-rigged/
Justin
Monkeypox Vaccines – The Next Big Push
https://aflds.org/index/about-us/issue-briefs/monkeypox-vaccines%e2%80%93the-next-big-push/
Electricity Thefts Hit Record Levels In UK As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Worsens
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/electricity-thefts-hit-record-levels-uk-cost-living-crisis-worsens
Donald Trump says he will testify Wednesday in New York AG's business fraud probe
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-says-he-will-testify-wednesday-new-york-ags-business
Rapid
HERE WE GO: New “Langya” Virus in China Infects 35 People…”More Fatal” than COVID
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/go-new-langya-virus-china-infects-35-people-fatal-covid/
Entertainment Companies Start Dumping Woke Content As Viewership Tumbles
https://summit.news/2022/08/08/entertainment-companies-start-dumping-woke-content-as-viewership-tumbles/
Christian High School In Manhattan Hosted Mandatory Drag Show In Place Of Church Service
https://summit.news/2022/08/07/christian-high-school-in-manhattan-hosted-mandatory-drag-show-in-place-of-church-service/
Dem Staffer Arrested After Posing As FBI Agent At Trump Rally, Leading Secret Service on Chase
https://conservativebrief.com/dem-12-65313/
Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO to Debate to Prove Bot Reporting – Twitter Materially Restated Its SEC Reporting on Bots 3 Days After Signing Deal with Musk without Telling Him
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/twitter-materially-restated-sec-reporting-bots-3-days-signing-deal-musk-without-telling-musk-challenges-twitter-ceo-debate-prove-bot-reporting/
UN’s Digital World Brain Seeks To Track Everything And Everyone [feedly]
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/uns-digital-world-brain-seeks-to-track-everything-and-everyone.html
Republican Tom Emmer Warns of IRS Weaponization After Mar-a-Lago Raid
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/republican-tom-emmer-warns-irs-weaponization-mar-a-lago-raid/
Florida medical regulators move to ban transgender treatments for kids
https://justthenews.com/world/foreign-desk/florida-state-medical-board-ban-transgender-treatments-minors
Hillary Attorney Marc Elias Outlines Corrupt Democrat Plans Behind Mar-a-Lago Raid – Admits It’s 100% Political
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/hillary-attorney-marc-elias-outlines-corrupt-democrat-plans-behind-mar-lago-raid-admits-100-political/
Here Are The Winners And Losers In The “Inflation Reduction Act”
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/here-are-the-winners-and-losers-in-the-inflation-reduction-act.html
Donald Trump says he will testify Wednesday in New York AG's business fraud probe
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-says-he-will-testify-wednesday-new-york-ags-business
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews