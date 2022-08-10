Facebook Chatbot Says 2020 Election Rigged, Epstein-linked Judge Signs off on Mar-a-Lago Raid 8.10

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Featured Content:

Ryan

In the Wake: Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake, Others Respond to Raid on Mar-a-Lago – Epstein Confidant Signed Warrant

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/in-the-wake-ron-desantis-kari-lake-others-respond-to-raid-on-mar-a-lago-epstein-confidant-signed-warrant/

CPAC Straw Poll Determines Donald Trump Strongest Choice for President Among Conservatives

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/cpac-straw-poll-determines-donald-trump-strongest-choice-for-president-among-conservatives/

AI Chat Bots Say Facebook Sells Data, 2020 Election was Rigged

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/ai-chat-bots-say-facebook-sells-data-2020-election-was-rigged/

Justin

Monkeypox Vaccines – The Next Big Push

https://aflds.org/index/about-us/issue-briefs/monkeypox-vaccines%e2%80%93the-next-big-push/

Electricity Thefts Hit Record Levels In UK As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Worsens

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/electricity-thefts-hit-record-levels-uk-cost-living-crisis-worsens

Donald Trump says he will testify Wednesday in New York AG's business fraud probe

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-says-he-will-testify-wednesday-new-york-ags-business

Rapid

HERE WE GO: New “Langya” Virus in China Infects 35 People…”More Fatal” than COVID

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/go-new-langya-virus-china-infects-35-people-fatal-covid/

Entertainment Companies Start Dumping Woke Content As Viewership Tumbles

https://summit.news/2022/08/08/entertainment-companies-start-dumping-woke-content-as-viewership-tumbles/

Christian High School In Manhattan Hosted Mandatory Drag Show In Place Of Church Service

https://summit.news/2022/08/07/christian-high-school-in-manhattan-hosted-mandatory-drag-show-in-place-of-church-service/

Dem Staffer Arrested After Posing As FBI Agent At Trump Rally, Leading Secret Service on Chase

https://conservativebrief.com/dem-12-65313/

Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO to Debate to Prove Bot Reporting – Twitter Materially Restated Its SEC Reporting on Bots 3 Days After Signing Deal with Musk without Telling Him

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/twitter-materially-restated-sec-reporting-bots-3-days-signing-deal-musk-without-telling-musk-challenges-twitter-ceo-debate-prove-bot-reporting/

UN’s Digital World Brain Seeks To Track Everything And Everyone [feedly]

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/uns-digital-world-brain-seeks-to-track-everything-and-everyone.html

Republican Tom Emmer Warns of IRS Weaponization After Mar-a-Lago Raid

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/republican-tom-emmer-warns-irs-weaponization-mar-a-lago-raid/

Florida medical regulators move to ban transgender treatments for kids

https://justthenews.com/world/foreign-desk/florida-state-medical-board-ban-transgender-treatments-minors

Hillary Attorney Marc Elias Outlines Corrupt Democrat Plans Behind Mar-a-Lago Raid – Admits It’s 100% Political

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/hillary-attorney-marc-elias-outlines-corrupt-democrat-plans-behind-mar-lago-raid-admits-100-political/

Here Are The Winners And Losers In The “Inflation Reduction Act”

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/here-are-the-winners-and-losers-in-the-inflation-reduction-act.html

Donald Trump says he will testify Wednesday in New York AG's business fraud probe

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-says-he-will-testify-wednesday-new-york-ags-business

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