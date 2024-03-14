She collapsed on the riverbank with 6 bullets, tape on her mouth and waited her end

Dogs are Family
Mar 5, 2024
Angel was dumped in the wood, with tape on her moth and broken legs and left to die. she had been shot more than 6 times, one of the bullets is lodged in her spine causing paralysis.
A good samaritan and his wife found her and took her home. They removed the tape from her muzzle, and bathed her. She was in much pain and they couldn't do anything to her, so they called us...
