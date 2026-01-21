How Fear-Based Tech Rewires Human Behavior, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technology isn’t neutral—and fear-based systems may be reshaping how we think, feel, and behave. This discussion unpacks how tech conditions people to believe something is wrong with them.
A must-watch segment in today’s digital age.
#Technology #FearBasedCulture #MentalHealth #DigitalAge #FullInterview
