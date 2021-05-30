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Pharaoh's Army Crushed In The Red Sea - Exodus 15
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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21 views • May 30, 2021
Moses and the Children of Israel celebrate the salvation Yahweh worked for them. Pharaoh's army is now at the bottom of the Red Sea. The cool thing is, there is some next level - Cosmological Warfare - imagery here that the both the Egyptians and the Israelites saw plainly. This was a CRUSHING defeat for the Egyptians…And their gods! Tune in and I will explain.

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NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Exodus and learn how the Lord birthed his nation!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

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Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
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fearfaithred seamichael heiserparting the red seafaith overcomes fear
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy