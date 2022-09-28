Tactics for discussions with those of opposing viewpoints | Ep. 25 with Greg Koukl

Effective and graceful tactics for discussing controversial topics and your Christian convictions with those of opposing viewpoints, this week on “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson.” Guest Greg Koukl shares the most effective way to help your opposition actually think through why they believe what they believe (and therefore change their mind in the process.) Koukl is the bestselling author of ‘Tactics—A Game Plan for Discussing Your Christian Convictions,’ among other books, founder of Stand to Reason and has debated atheist Michael Shermer on national radio and Deepak Chopra on national television.





► Stand To Reason: https://www.str.org/home





► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://faithfulfreedom.myshopify.com/





► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast





► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: e13b1de6d953737c



