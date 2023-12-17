Create New Account
🇵🇸🇮🇱 Attack by Hamas on an IDF position in the Juhr al-Dik area in the eastern Gaza Strip
The Prisoner
8885 Subscribers
178 views
Published a day ago

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Attack by Hamas militants on an IDF position in the Juhr al-Dik area in the eastern Gaza Strip has emerged. During a short firefight, they managed to eliminate at least one Israeli soldier and loot his equipment.

Source @Intel Slava Z

hamas attackidf positionjuhr al-dik areaeastern gaza strip

