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DISNEY'S HALL-OF-PRESIDENTS BIDEN ROBOT IS A PERVERTED PEDOPHILE ALSO! IT IS LIKE IT IS REAL!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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201 views • September 29, 2021
LOL. Source: Camelot Daily. More videos that may shock you:
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/

Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
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4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
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The Cell Phone Zombies. They just cant put down that phone and pay attention to what they are doing.
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Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
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The Coming Satanic Age is Here
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Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
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World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
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DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
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Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
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I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
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She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/

A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/

How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
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HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
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THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
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Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/

The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
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Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/

Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/

Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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