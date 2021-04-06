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Finally, A Pastor With A Spine! - The Smiths Of Liberty
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61 views • April 06, 2021
Pastor Arthur Pawlowski proved that standing up to health tyrants and the police IS POSSIBLE. Watch as this brave Canadian Pastor uses his God-given rights of free speech, private property and exposing unlawful search and seizure to drive trespassers off church property! Amen!
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