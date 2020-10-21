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Surrounded by NINJAS!!!
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18 views • October 21, 2020
In this comedic educational video, Uncle Sam explains in expletive-filled grandeur why fearing ninjas is quite logical, and why using flowers, shrubs, and trees as weapons against them is honorable, further illustrating why PTND, or Post Traumatic Ninja Disorder is a real thing in the society we now live in, thanks to the absurdity of the globalist commie scourge.
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