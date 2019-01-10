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10-1-19 - Dream and vision
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30 views • March 11, 2020
10-1-19 - Dream and vision
10-1-19 03:20 - Dream - I was at a YouTube celebrity's house. His name is boogie2988. He is known for his alter ego Francis and his rage and meltdowns. I was his guest. Also there was a man that looked familiar to me. I think I know who he is but, I can't recall his name. I was at booogie2988's house sitting in chair. The other man was standing and I see a t-shirt or jacket that looked something like AC/DC and hell on the front, a design of sort. boogie2988 was also standing to my right. The dream ends.
boogie2988's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bwov47DseacR1-ttTdOg
10-1-19 03:54 - Vision - A couple on a motorcycle riding, moving from my right to left. The gal on the back of the bike was wearing white shorts.
10-1-19 03:20 - Dream - I was at a YouTube celebrity's house. His name is boogie2988. He is known for his alter ego Francis and his rage and meltdowns. I was his guest. Also there was a man that looked familiar to me. I think I know who he is but, I can't recall his name. I was at booogie2988's house sitting in chair. The other man was standing and I see a t-shirt or jacket that looked something like AC/DC and hell on the front, a design of sort. boogie2988 was also standing to my right. The dream ends.
boogie2988's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bwov47DseacR1-ttTdOg
10-1-19 03:54 - Vision - A couple on a motorcycle riding, moving from my right to left. The gal on the back of the bike was wearing white shorts.
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