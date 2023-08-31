Create New Account
"They are terrified to face President Trump fair and square at the ballot box."
Newsmax Chris Salcedo:

 "They are terrified to face President Trump fair and square at the ballot box."

Liz Harrington and Roma Daravi react to New Hampshire officials weighing removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot.


arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

