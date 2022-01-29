Why Be An Entrepreneur or Start a Side Business - Tips + How to Monetize {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Hello my beloveds! It’s Crissy Keye Rollins here and this year I’m committed to guiding you through the process of living life more aligned with your purpose, and I’m sharing with my Holistic Healing Circle weekly videos focused on sharing the steps through the creative process, along with how to make a difference in the lives of others with your gifts, which often leads to monetizing them into a business or side business.



In this video I’m sharing with you why you should consider being an entrepreneur or starting a side business, and if you have thoughts and comments to add to the discussion be sure to drop them in the comments below so I can learn from you, too…let’s get started!



If anything I say in this video resonates with you, and you want to learn more about what it takes to create what you love and make a living from living your life, then I invite you to join this year's Holistic Healing Circle community over on Patreon, where all year long I’m sharing tips and insights just like this so you can tap into and discover your gifts, learn what it really takes for the creation process, how to begin to use what you create to help others and receive all the resources you need to live your life more fully aligned with your purpose and passion.



Go check it out at bit.ly/holisticsupport and find the level of support that is right for you. And if want to see how I’ve monetized the artistic creations I love to make, hop over and visit the Holistic Restoration Etsy shop at bit.ly/shopholistic …I cannot wait to share my “Do’s and Don’t’s" for having a successful Etsy shop and how we make Star Seller status for our shop for consecutive months!