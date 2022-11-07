Planetary Update: A Message from the Autist Collective

26 Jul 2021 YouTube Live Description

This powerful video was originally broadcast live on YouTube on July 26th, 2021 and soon after, taken down. The video features an honest, though provocative live transmission from Sammie and various other beyond-verbal Autists as they impart their soul wisdom and galactic perspective to explain the current chaotic events humanity is experiencing on our planet.

The video was reclaimed and re-edited from multiple sources, so forgive the quality.

