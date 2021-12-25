COVIDLAND - EPISODE 2: THE MASK

In the summer of 2020, as governments began to ease their initial lockdown restrictions, bureaucrats worked in lockstep with the media to sway public opinion in favor of the general use of surgical and cloth face coverings. Facemasks became and everyday visual promotion of false wellbeing hysteria; a ruse for all to publicly participate in the collective contagion mindset. Unfortunately, kids worldwide are being forced to wear masks for extended periods despite the evidence that facemasks are ineffective, cause health problems, and induce psychological trauma.



This second episode of the Covidland series, The Mask, uncovers the real science behind face coverings and explores the physical and mental health impacts of facemasks.



Featuring Del Bigtree, Tammy Clark, Dwayne Stovall, Kristen Meghan Kelly, Peggy Hall, Dr. Lee Merrett, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Alex Newman and many others.



This is a DVD rip encoded at max bit rate (I have no control over the compression used by video sites). Sharing is encouraged and permitted per the DVD cover.



Written and produced by Paul Wittenberger. Narration by Alex Jones.



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