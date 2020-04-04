Top 20 Ways To Boost Your Immune System ~ Episode 2

Fun fact: According to the AMA, taking more than 2g of Vitamin C is toxic to the body and can produce kidney stones. (reminder: the minimum required for a healthy person is 6g)Here's the article that I referenced about zero deaths by Vitamins:YouTube is now actively deleting my subscribers and the rumours I hear is that this year they are going to completely shut down many channels that talk about Natural Health. I'm pretty sure my channel is going to be one of them because since last summer, my channel has taken a dive. That's why I'm here, slowly making the transition.YouTube: nabilinhoTo schedule an online consultation or mail in your hair sample visit:www.soreadyforhealth.comSubscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS feed:Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.Thank you for your continued support!Telegram Channel (https://t.me/nabilinho9)Instagram: nabilinhoFacebook: So Ready For HealthMeWe: So Ready For HealthSo Ready For Health © 2020.