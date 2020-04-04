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Top 20 Ways To Boost Your Immune System ~ Episode 2
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95 views • April 04, 2020
Fun fact: According to the AMA, taking more than 2g of Vitamin C is toxic to the body and can produce kidney stones. (reminder: the minimum required for a healthy person is 6g)
Here's the article that I referenced about zero deaths by Vitamins:
http://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=3def184ad8f4755ff269862ea77393dd.129&s=0f3eff8ba70a90041e97273e4c48dbe1
YouTube is now actively deleting my subscribers and the rumours I hear is that this year they are going to completely shut down many channels that talk about Natural Health. I'm pretty sure my channel is going to be one of them because since last summer, my channel has taken a dive. That's why I'm here, slowly making the transition.
YouTube: nabilinho
To schedule an online consultation or mail in your hair sample visit:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
Subscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS feed:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/838417.rss
Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/soreadyforhealth
Telegram Channel (https://t.me/nabilinho9)
Instagram: nabilinho
Facebook: So Ready For Health
MeWe: So Ready For Health
So Ready For Health © 2020.
Here's the article that I referenced about zero deaths by Vitamins:
http://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=3def184ad8f4755ff269862ea77393dd.129&s=0f3eff8ba70a90041e97273e4c48dbe1
YouTube is now actively deleting my subscribers and the rumours I hear is that this year they are going to completely shut down many channels that talk about Natural Health. I'm pretty sure my channel is going to be one of them because since last summer, my channel has taken a dive. That's why I'm here, slowly making the transition.
YouTube: nabilinho
To schedule an online consultation or mail in your hair sample visit:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
Subscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS feed:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/838417.rss
Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/soreadyforhealth
Telegram Channel (https://t.me/nabilinho9)
Instagram: nabilinho
Facebook: So Ready For Health
MeWe: So Ready For Health
So Ready For Health © 2020.
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