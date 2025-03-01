CTP 20250308 S2E90 Misc:Penny,EOs,DeclassifiedFiles,BirthrightCitizenship BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E90 before Audio edits 35m 41s...

CTP S2E90 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Mar 8 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E90) "Misc: The Penny, EO's, Declassified Files, Birthright Citizenship, and more"

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

This week, we delve into the complex issues surrounding the value and future of the penny. We discuss how the costs of minting pennies have raised significant economic debates while also addressing the broader implications for our financial system.

• Introduction to the episode's theme of monetary value

• Overview of the cost to produce pennies

• Discussion around the slippery slope argument of eliminating physical currency

• Exploration of constitutional implications related to monetary policy

• Dive into historical context of currency and its relevance today

• Final thoughts on public sentiment versus logical reasoning

