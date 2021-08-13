Senator Rand Paul: It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us

Humans Are Free - August 11, 2021



In a rather daring move, Senator Rand Paul released a video this week calling on Americans to resist any further tyranny by the government in regard to COVID-19.



In his nearly 4-minute rant, Paul noted that if enough Americans resist the largely ineffective but extraordinarily tyrannical lockdown measures being rolled out again that it would be too much for the “petty tyrants and bureaucrats” to handle — thereby forcing them to drop the measures.



Senator Rand Paul - We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.