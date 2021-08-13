© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Rand Paul: It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us
Follow
7
Share
Report
102 views • August 13, 2021
Humans Are Free - August 11, 2021
In a rather daring move, Senator Rand Paul released a video this week calling on Americans to resist any further tyranny by the government in regard to COVID-19.
In his nearly 4-minute rant, Paul noted that if enough Americans resist the largely ineffective but extraordinarily tyrannical lockdown measures being rolled out again that it would be too much for the “petty tyrants and bureaucrats” to handle — thereby forcing them to drop the measures.
Senator Rand Paul - We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.
In a rather daring move, Senator Rand Paul released a video this week calling on Americans to resist any further tyranny by the government in regard to COVID-19.
In his nearly 4-minute rant, Paul noted that if enough Americans resist the largely ineffective but extraordinarily tyrannical lockdown measures being rolled out again that it would be too much for the “petty tyrants and bureaucrats” to handle — thereby forcing them to drop the measures.
Senator Rand Paul - We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.