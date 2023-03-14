Create New Account
No Place to Hide 1982 told you they WILL use camps to KILL you
153 views
channel image
pacsteam.org
Published a day ago |

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


This is the FULL version that is very hard to find of the movie "No Place to Hide: The Strategy and Tactics of Terrorism" from 1982.


This will explain what is going on today, and the plan is simple: THEY WANT YOU DEAD !!!


Director Dick Quincer

Writer G. Edward Griffin

Journalist Hilaire du Berrier

Larry Grathwohl veteran and an FBI informant in the 1970s. He infiltrated the Weather Underground and co-wrote a book about his experiences: Bringing Down America

John Reese

John Ashbrook U.S. congressman R-OH

Roland Gaucher Journalist

Lawrence P. McDonald US congress D-GA

Robert F. Williams


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

