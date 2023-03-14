No Place to Hide 1982 told you they WILL use camps to KILL you

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
This is the FULL version that is very hard to find of the movie "No Place to Hide: The Strategy and Tactics of Terrorism" from 1982.
This will explain what is going on today, and the plan is simple: THEY WANT YOU DEAD !!!
Director Dick Quincer
Writer G. Edward Griffin
Journalist Hilaire du Berrier
Larry Grathwohl veteran and an FBI informant in the 1970s. He infiltrated the Weather Underground and co-wrote a book about his experiences: Bringing Down America
John Reese
John Ashbrook U.S. congressman R-OH
Roland Gaucher Journalist
Lawrence P. McDonald US congress D-GA
Robert F. Williams
