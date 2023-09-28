Is Mass Formation What’s Behind the Covid PSYOP?

Mattias Desmet is recognized as the world’s leading expert on the theory of mass formation as it applies to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Psychology and Educational Sciences at Ghent University (Belgium) and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist. His work has been discussed widely in the media, including on The Joe Rogan Experience and in Forbes, The New York Post, Salon.com, and Fox News, among hundreds of other outlets. Desmet is the author of over one hundred peer-reviewed academic papers and wrote The Psychology of Totalitarianism in 2022.Show more
Links for this episode:
https://substack.com/@mattiasdesmet
Tucker: How totalitarian states emerge through mass formation https://www.foxnews.com/video/6311668288112
The craziest thing during Covid was being shamed/censored/ostracized for questioning authority. Sad to watch comedians repeat Big Pharma propaganda while shaming people 4 getting informed about an experimental medical treatment they’re forced to take. https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore/status/1659970003557572610
Prof Mattias Desmet claims to have witnessed open-heart surgery performed under hypnosis without any anaesthesia https://www.pepijnvanerp.nl/2022/09/prof-mattias-desmet-claims-to-have-witnessed-open-heart-surgery-performed-under-hypnosis-without-any-anaesthesia/
