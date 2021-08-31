© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EATING MEAT KILLS THE PLANET AND IS BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH - OH REALLY? | True Pathfinder
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • August 31, 2021
Is meat really that bad for the environment and your health? Let's look at the facts and figure this out!
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
All credit for the presentations used in this video goes to:
- YouTube channel What I've learned: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYPhGiB9tkShZorfgcL2lA
He made also a good and thorough response to the “debunkings” from the comment section and "fact checkers" here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51285771
- Brian Sanders
#health #meat #meatenvironmentalimpact #meathealthimpact #meatandhealth #meatandenvironment #truthaboutmeat
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
All credit for the presentations used in this video goes to:
- YouTube channel What I've learned: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYPhGiB9tkShZorfgcL2lA
He made also a good and thorough response to the “debunkings” from the comment section and "fact checkers" here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51285771
- Brian Sanders
#health #meat #meatenvironmentalimpact #meathealthimpact #meatandhealth #meatandenvironment #truthaboutmeat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.