Damaged and Dead Celebrities from the Covaids poison.

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Damaged and Dead Celebrities From Covid Shots;
A snapshot of the true numbers of the celebrities who have been injured and killed
This is just the beginning of the real impact of the deaths and injuries as a result of covid injections we are about to witness.
https://rumble.com/v1qu9tm-damaged-and-dead-celebrities.html
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk on Telegram.