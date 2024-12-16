BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ΝΕΜΕΣΙΣ 1 NEMESIS
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
4 months ago

Η ΥΒΡΙΣ ήταν βασική αντίληψη της κοσμοθεωρίας των αρχαίων Ελλήνων. Όταν κάποιος, υπερεκτιμώντας τις ικανότητες και τη δύναμή του  συμπεριφερόταν με βίαιο, αλαζονικό και προσβλητικό τρόπο απέναντι στους άλλους, στους νόμους της πολιτείας και κυρίως απέναντι στον  θεϊκό νόμο, θεωρούνταν ότι διέπραττε «ύβριν». Αυτή με τη σειρά της οδηγούσε  στην «ΑΤΗ», δηλαδή στο θόλωμα του νού, στην τύφλωση του λογικού και κινούσε τον υβριστή σε νέες ύβρεις, ώσπου να διαπράξει μια πολύ μεγαλύτερη, να υποπέσει σε ένα πολύ σοβαρό σφάλμα, το οποίο προκαλούσε την «ΝΕΜΕΣΙΝ», την οργή και εκδίκηση δηλαδή των θεών, που  επέφερε την «ΤΙΣΙΝ» δηλ. την τιμωρία και τελικά, τη συντριβή και καταστροφή του.

YVRIS was a basic concept of the worldview of the ancient Greeks. When someone, overestimating his abilities and power, behaved in a violent, arrogant and insulting way towards others, the laws of the state and especially towards the divine law, he was considered to be committing "YVRIS". This in turn led to "ATI", to the clouding of the mind, to the blindness of the rational and moved the insulter to new insults, until he committed a much greater one, to fall into a very serious error, which caused "NEMESIS", the wrath and revenge of the gods, which brought about "TISIN", the punishment and finally, the crushing and destruction of the insulter.

newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
