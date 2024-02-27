Create New Account
Sky News host in hysterics over latest comedy skit mocking Joe Biden
Sky News host Chris Kenny reacts to a hilarious comedy skit poking fun at US President Joe Biden’s mental state. An Italian television show has mocked Joe Biden in a Saturday Night Live-style skit by poking fun at the president’s mental fitness. The skit portrayed an actor mimicking Biden, mumbling through a speech, wandering aimlessly, and confusing world leaders' names. The skit later goes on to show the president getting confused between his medication and the nuclear button. “Oh god he thought he was calling the nurse,”Mr Kenny said.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


