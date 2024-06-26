BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EAST IDAHO WATER CURTAILMENT COULD SOON BE LIFTED 🚰 HOLODOMOR 2.0 FORESTALLED❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
123 views • 10 months ago

It looks like freemasons were following the dictates of their masters, the (((homosexual banking mafia))), and were planning to set off a famine by starving Idaho of water to irrigate crops; not certain if the threat is even far from over, but it's incumbent upon VfB to get the word out - got yore SIX, Idaho! 🥔


Idaho Ground Water Appropriators said a deal between groundwater and surface water irrigators would lift the curtailment for nine groundwater districts.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0Nm6-TlBog


Thumbnail: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/matthew-anderson-byui_water-curtailment-in-idaho-activity-7207133160776638464-IqMd


IDAHO FARMERS WATER CURTAILMENT CRISIS: A FAMINE IS COMING - YouTube


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaU0EXjLDKA

idahofamineaquifersholodomor 2multi pronged offensivewater curtailmentforestalledstarvation gambit
