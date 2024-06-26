It looks like freemasons were following the dictates of their masters, the (((homosexual banking mafia))), and were planning to set off a famine by starving Idaho of water to irrigate crops; not certain if the threat is even far from over, but it's incumbent upon VfB to get the word out - got yore SIX, Idaho! 🥔





Idaho Ground Water Appropriators said a deal between groundwater and surface water irrigators would lift the curtailment for nine groundwater districts.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0Nm6-TlBog





Thumbnail: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/matthew-anderson-byui_water-curtailment-in-idaho-activity-7207133160776638464-IqMd





IDAHO FARMERS WATER CURTAILMENT CRISIS: A FAMINE IS COMING - YouTube





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaU0EXjLDKA