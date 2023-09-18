Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 14 – Sep 18, 2023 – QORTAL founder Jason Crowe reveals decentralized content, video and chat platform that can't be censored
DecentralizeTV
Description: In the latest episode of Decentralized.TV, Qortal founder Jason Crowe describes his decentralized, censorship-proof solution to free speech. Qortal is a standalone app that uses a P2P decentralized structure to support video content, chats, apps and other content across its peers, bypassing DNS (and website URLs) and functioning even if an internet “kill switch” is activated that takes down domain name servers. Learn more at Qortal.org

