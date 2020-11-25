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Korona AKIL TUTULMASI
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28 views • November 25, 2020
Korona AKIL TUTULMASI
Hem maske takın hem de aynı kaşıktan şifa için, aynı bezle ağzınızı silin!
Sonra da koronadan bahsedin.
İnsanoğlu ne ara bu kadar kör olmuş ya!
@murat_oezkan1988
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH_oCDBKNcl
***
Yine de akletmezler mi?
Hiç düşünmez misiniz?
Hiç düşünmedin mi?
İşte onların çoğu akıllarını kullanmazlar.
Hem maske takın hem de aynı kaşıktan şifa için, aynı bezle ağzınızı silin!
Sonra da koronadan bahsedin.
İnsanoğlu ne ara bu kadar kör olmuş ya!
@murat_oezkan1988
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH_oCDBKNcl
***
Yine de akletmezler mi?
Hiç düşünmez misiniz?
Hiç düşünmedin mi?
İşte onların çoğu akıllarını kullanmazlar.
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