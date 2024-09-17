Kate Mason: Digital ID & Smart or Resilient Cities Will Effectively Place Us Into Ghettos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kate Mason discusses the global agenda of placing populations into dystopian ghettos via Digital Identity, Smart or "Resilient Cities," and other such legislation. This includes the straight up attack on private home ownership, assault on food, and the "well-being" and "social impact" agendas. A lot of their plans will be coalescing very soon. Everything is being commoditized for total control. They have a focus on the youth. They can get away with another lockdown, but they will likely take more of an approach using targeted surveillance and lockdowns. This is going to be a wild ride.
Websites
Kate Mason Substack https://kate739.substack.com
About Kate Mason
Kate Mason writes on government overreach and corporate malfeasance.
