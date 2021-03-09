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CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING FOUND ON SOUTHERN BORDER
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154 views • March 09, 2021
🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨
CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING CAUGHT ON SOUTHERN BORDER.
If you watched this, you know all that I know at this point.
At the time of posting this there is nothing easily found on the internet about this, so I am just putting this out there as it seems to be an ongoing breaking story. I will update as I get them.
CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING CAUGHT ON SOUTHERN BORDER.
If you watched this, you know all that I know at this point.
At the time of posting this there is nothing easily found on the internet about this, so I am just putting this out there as it seems to be an ongoing breaking story. I will update as I get them.
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