© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/8/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP hacked the email accounts of our Ukraine rescue mission and banned me from uploading videos to my YouTube channel by leveraging the whole country’s resources. As the only one representing China to save the Ukrainian women and children and the fellow Chinese, saving people is the top priority of our New Federal State of China, and we seek to let the world know that the CCP do not equal the Chinese people