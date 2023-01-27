https://gettr.com/post/p26eoc93394

1/26/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: In a compound in Communist China, the corpses of those who died from the virus were often quietly taken out and buried at night, and the children of those who died said they wouldn’t want to make troubles for the CCP or their employers. Kim Jong-un recently cursed Xi and the CCP, who failed to earn any respect for the Chinese even after giving away tons of grains. But I offered wonderful advice to help African friends get money from the CCP. The New Federal State of China must start a revolution that will innovate technologies and eliminate the CCP at the same time.

#NFSC #Africa #CCP





1/26/2023 文贵盖特：中共国某大院病死了人都是晚上悄悄把尸体拉去掩埋，死者的儿女还说不给党和单位添麻烦；最近金正恩大骂习和中共，中共白送粮食却换不来对中国人的尊重；文贵支妙招帮非洲哥们从中共拿钱；新中国联邦要来一场真正的科技与灭共结合的大革命！

#新中国联邦 #非洲 #中共



