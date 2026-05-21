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I Saw Something (Revelation) 05/21/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares with us something he saw in a Prophecy that he hasn’t seen before. Something that will bring Miracles like we have never seen before!

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Keywords
revelationsawisomethingprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:55Trump Making Enemies

06:08Death of the Dollar

10:30Massive Arrests

12:17Internal Revolution

14:58Tsunami Brings Miracles

21:15God Split America

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