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MAX IGAN - AN AUSTRALIAN FALSE FLAG EVENT AT CANBERRA FREEDOM CONVOY
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230 views • February 05, 2022
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Max talks about the false flag event being carried out against the freedom convoy protesters in Canberra. Police have planted weapons on one of the protester's to make the protesters seems like terrorist's. Don't be fooled...
Max talks about the false flag event being carried out against the freedom convoy protesters in Canberra. Police have planted weapons on one of the protester's to make the protesters seems like terrorist's. Don't be fooled...
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