Day 17: Why is the US Deploying a Marine Expeditionary Unit Amid War on Iran?

- The US is sending a US Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) including the USS Tripoli with 2,500 Marines, F-35 warplanes, V-22 Osprey, and transport helicopters;

- Out of 2,500 Marines, only 1,200 are part of a ground combat element, the rest are spread across air combat elements, command, logistics, and other supporting roles;

- The MEU could participate in the seizure of Kharg Island and other critical facilities, board and seize ships, sink ships, augment US regional airpower with its F-35 warplanes, or augment US regional missile forces with its compliment of HIMARS and ATACMS/PrSM munitions;

- The MEU poses a threat to the shipping of energy to China Iran is reportedly allowing through the Strait of Hormuz specifically because of its anti-shipping capabilities created under the Biden administration specifically for war with China;

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References:

USNI - USS Tripoli, 31st MEU Heading to the Middle East (Mar. 13, 2026):

https://news.usni.org/2026/03/13/uss-tripoli-31st-meu-heading-to-the-middle-east

BBC - How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat (2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64294915#:~:text=Launched%20in%202020,on%20its%20past.

USMC - MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCES (2022):

https://www.usmcu.edu/Portals/218/AY23%208672%20Org%20of%20the%20USMC%20L2%20MAGTFs%20Reading%20-%20Final_docx.pdf

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